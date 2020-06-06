The entire Buffalo Police Department Emergency Response Team in New York have resigned in solidarity with two of their colleagues who were suspended for shoving a 75-year-old peace activist to the ground.

According to law enforement sources, a total of 57 officers resigned.

The officers who were suspended were seen in a viral video shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino to the ground and failing to check on him as he lay on the sidewalk with blood pooling under his head.

The officers are still employed by the department but are no longer on the Emergency Response Team, law enforcement sources said.

Buffalo mayor, Byron Brown responded to the resignations with a statement saying:

“The City of Buffalo is aware of developments related to the work assignments of certain members of the Buffalo police force. At this time, we can confirm that contingency plans are in place to maintain police services and ensure public safety within our community. The Buffalo police continue to actively work with the New York State Police and other cooperating agencies.”

Buffalo chapter director for the New York Civil Liberties Union, John Curr says the casual cruelty demonstrated by Buffalo police officers is gut-wrenching and unacceptable.