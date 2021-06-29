The Makurdi Zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on Tuesday 29th June, 2021, arraigned the Present Chairman, Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC), Hon. Loko Tersoo Joseph; the secretary Hon. Serki Mtomba Manaseh; the Treasurer, Hon. Akange Akula and 5 other members/Commissioners before Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, Benue State.

The defendants are facing 23-count charge from the EFCC bordering on Money Laundering of about N500,000,000 (Five Hundred Million Naira only), on conspiracy, Criminal Breach of Trust, Misappropriation, money laundering and forgery.

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges preferred against them.

Based on their pleas, prosecution counsel, Ramiah Ikhanaede asked for a trial date and that all the defendants be remanded in a Correctional Facility.

However, counsel to all defendants, B. A. Iorhegh, apologised that they have not brought formal applications for bail before the Court that the charge was served to all defendants late, that some of them are on medication, urged Court to move the applications orally which Court granted, urged Court to grant the bail on self-recognisiances or in the alternative on most liberal terms to allow defendants to appear for their trial.

Justice Dogo, after listening to the counsel submissions admitted all defendants to bail in the sum of N10 million each with one surety in like sum.

All defendants are banned from travelling outside Nigeria without the know of the Court, and the registrar and prosecutors must verify all the documents and without any unnecessary expenses to the defendants or the surety.

The case was adjourned till the 28th of September, this year for the commencement of trial and all defendants be remanded at Correctional Facility of Makurdi, Benue State pending the perfection of their bail conditions.