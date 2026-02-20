The British Government has come under fresh pressure to comply with the February 5 judgment of the High Court of Enugu State ordering it to pay £420 million in compensation to the families of 21 coal miners killed during the November 18, 1949 protest at the Iva Valley coal mine in Enugu. A legal ...

The British Government has come under fresh pressure to comply with the February 5 judgment of the High Court of Enugu State ordering it to pay £420 million in compensation to the families of 21 coal miners killed during the November 18, 1949 protest at the Iva Valley coal mine in Enugu.

A legal team representing the victims’ families, led by Professor Yemi Akinseye-George (SAN), made the call in Abuja on Friday, insisting that all procedural steps required to trigger compliance have been completed.

Prof. Akinseye-George disclosed that certified true copies (CTCs) of the judgment have been duly served on all parties in the suit, stressing that it is now the responsibility of the judgment debtors to obey the court’s decision.

“As one of the world’s foremost proponents of the rule of law and human rights, the United Kingdom is expected to respect the decision of a competent Nigerian court and comply with its orders,” he said.

Detailing enforcement steps already taken, the senior advocate stated: “we have served the certified true copy of the full judgment on the respondents.

“We have written formally to the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation.

“We have also formally notified the British Government through the office of His Excellency, the High Commissioner at the British High Commission, and demanded compliance with the judgment.

“As one of the world’s foremost proponents of the rule of law and human rights, the United Kingdom (UK) is expected to respect the decision of a competent Nigerian court and comply with its orders.”

He argued that, as a major global champion of human rights protection, the British Government should have no difficulty complying with a judgment aimed at redressing grave rights violations.

In the suit marked E/909/2024, filed by human rights activist Mazi Greg N. Onoh on behalf of the families, Justice A.O. Onovo held that the 21 miners were unlawfully and extrajudicially killed by British colonial authorities.

Justice Onovo ruled that £20 million be paid to each victim’s family, totaling £420 million, as compensation for breach of their right to life. The court further held that the amount would attract 10 percent post-judgment interest per annum until fully paid, while refusing claims for pre-judgment interest and exemplary damages.

Specifically, the judge held that “the 1st, 2nd, 5th and 6th respondents (Secretary of State for Foreign Commonwealth & Development Affairs, the British Government, the Head of the Commonwealth and the Government of the United Kingdom) should pay £20 million per victim, totaling £420 million, payable by the British Government as effective remedy and compensation for the violations of the right to life.”

The court declared the respondents jointly and severally liable for the breach and violation of the miners’ right to life.

Justice Onovo stated: “These defenseless coal miners were asking for improved work conditions; they were not embarking on any violent action against the authorities, but were shot and killed.”

He described the ruling as a repudiation of the notion that colonial-era atrocities are beyond judicial scrutiny simply because they occurred before independence.

Beyond monetary compensation, the court directed the British Government to issue “unreserved written apologies to the families via their counsel,” to be published in Nigeria’s Daily Sun, Daily Independent, and The Punch, as well as three major national newspapers in the United Kingdom within 60 days.

The judge also ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and relevant Nigerian authorities to initiate diplomatic engagement within 60 days and file a detailed compliance report before the court within 90 days.

He further held that the Federal Government of Nigeria, as successor state, bears a continuing obligation to pursue redress and reparations, and that failure by successive administrations to do so amounts to a continuing dereliction of constitutional duty.

Prof. Akinseye-George described the judgment as historic, noting that it strengthens Nigeria’s commitment to human rights by reinforcing the supremacy of the Constitution and the country’s obligations under international law.

According to him, the ruling represents justice for 21 unarmed miners and acknowledges 75 years of pain endured by their families.

He added that it reaffirms the inviolability of the right to life and underscores that time does not erase responsibility.

“The court of law has spoken. Justice has been declared. We now call for compliance.”