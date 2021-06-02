The British high commission in Nigeria says it will partner states in Nigeria’s north west region to address the lingering security challenges bedevilling the zone

They attribute the spate of Insecurity in Northern Nigeria to under development of communities, poverty and illiteracy

The British government also wants Nigerian Government and security agencies to consider the human right of citizens while enforcing the Presidential Order on Shot Aside Directives on persons bearing firearms illegally

Speaking to newsmen shortly after a closed door meeting with Governor Bello Matawalle, leader of the team Sam Waldock says, the commission will work with communities badly affected by the activities of armed bandits and kidnappers to know the root causes of the criminal act

They also sympathise with families and victims of Insecurity in Northern Nigeria

Advertisement

The call to observe human rights of citizens while enforcing the Presidential Order on Shot Aside Directives by the British government, is coming hours after Governor Bello Matawalle reaffirmed his support and ordered security agencies to ensure full compliance to the directives.

It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari had on March twelve gave marching order to security agencies to go harder on criminals, including to shoot anyone found illegally with AK-47 Rifle.