The World Trade Organization members have evicted three candidates from the race to be the next director-general of the body.

The WTO members however retains Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, according to Bloomberg on Friday.

Okonjo-Iweala is a former finance minister in Nigeria and former managing director of the World Bank.

The Geneva-based WTO said Mexico’s Jesus Seade, Egypt’s Hamid Mamdouh and Moldova’s Tudor Ulianovschi didn’t secure enough support in a first of three rounds of voting.

“Their expertise and high professional and personal qualities are highly valued and respected by all members,” WTO General Council Chairman, David Walker, said in a statement on Friday.

The second phase of consultations would begin on September 24 and run until October 6 after which the WTO would announce two final candidates.

The goal was to name a new leader by November 7.