The Nigeria Labour Congress has said there was no strike option on the table, following the walk out on Federal Government during a meeting to resolve the issues of Petroleum price increase and electricity tariff.

Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, maintained the walk out was an expression of anger given government’s insincerity to the issues under contention.

Comrade Ajaero said contrary to citizen’s reactions, the labour movement has not lost focus. He stressed that labour could not on its own declare strike without engaging members and following due process.