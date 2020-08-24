The Senate of the University of Lagos has announced the appointment of Professor Folasade Ogunsola as the acting Vice Chancellor of the university.

The announcement was made on Monday after a closed-door meeting by the senate of the university.

Recall that the federal government directed the embatteld Vice chancellor, Professor Ogundipe and the Pro-Chancellor, Wale Babalakin to recuse themselves from official duties pending the outcome of the findings by the visiting panel set up by president Muhammadu Buhari.

The university has been embroiled in leadership crisis following the controversial sack of the vice chancellor, Professor Ogundipe.