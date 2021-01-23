Some students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko in Ondo State have been feared killed in an accident that occurred near the entrance gate of the university.

Many other persons who were at the scene were also said to have been crushed.

The accident was said to have occurred at about 6pm as rescue operation was still going on as at press time.

The driver of the truck lost control due to break failure.

The number of casualties recorded could not be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report

Several others who sustained injuries have been rushed to the hospital.