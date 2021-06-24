Three persons were feared dead in a road accident that occurred along Oba Ile road, in Akure North Local government area of Ondo state on Thursday evening.

The incident caused gridlock for hours along the route

One other person in the accident also sustained varying degrees of injuries

The vehicle which was involved in the accident was heading towards the airport before it lost control and crossed to the other lane.

Eyewitnesses say the car rammed into a bullion van driving towards Akure.

Advertisement

The injured victim has been rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.