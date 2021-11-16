Breaking News

Breaking: Suspected kidnappers kill two butchers in Ondo

Two butchers have been found dead inside the bush in Ala area of Akure North Local Government area of Ondo state.

The two butchers were part of the three men kidnapped on Monday by men suspected to be herdsmen.

Their lifeless bodies were discovered in the bush in the early hours of Tuesday.

Four butchers had received a call from a one of the suspected kidnappers to come and buy cows

One of them was attacked by the kidnappers and sustained injuries

Spokesperson of the state Police command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed this development to tvc news correspondent.

She said the command is currently investigating the matter.

