The Super Eagles have emerged victorious at the match against the Squirrels in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

The goal came at the 93rd minute when Paul Onuachu nodded the ball into the net.

Super Eagles are now through to the AFCON tournament in Cameroon and will only Lesotho on Tuesday to fulfill CAF requirement.

The Squirrels are coming second with seven points and may still qualify if they win their last game.