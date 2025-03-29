The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has announced the sighting of moon marking the beginning of Shawwal 1446 AH.

The sighting confirms that Sunday will be observed as Eid-el-Fitr across the country, marking a joyous occasion for Muslim faithful after a month of fasting, prayers, and spiritual devotion.

His declaration outlined the specific locations where the moon was sighted and reaffirmed the significance of the Eid celebration in fostering unity, gratitude, and compassion among Muslims.

Eid-el-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is one of the most significant Islamic celebrations, bringing families and communities together in prayers, feasting, and acts of charity. As Muslims prepare for the festivities, mosques and Eid grounds across the nation are expected to hold special prayers in the morning, with religious and traditional leaders delivering messages of peace and goodwill.

Authorities have urged citizens to celebrate responsibly and observe safety measures during the holiday. Security agencies are expected to be on high alert to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all worshippers and communities. Meanwhile, leaders have encouraged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity, and national progress.

With the official declaration of Eid-el-Fitr, Muslims across Nigeria and beyond are set to embrace the spirit of the season, reflecting on the lessons of Ramadan and strengthening bonds of love and kindness.