Non teaching staff of universities have suspended their three- week old national strike.

Both unions announced the suspension at the end of a meeting with the federal government team led by Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige.

Both parties say considerable progress has been made in the realisation of the demands of the non academic workers.

The demands include rectification of the irregularities associated with the payment system, IPPIS , release of earned allowance and visitation panels to the universities.