A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has fixed 8th January, 2020 for ruling on the bail application filed by Omoyele Sowore and four others standing trial for alleged criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly and public disturbance.

Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello fixed the date after listening to the application for bail moved by counsel to the Defendants, Marshal Abubakar and the opposition by the Prosecutor.

Defendants now at Force CIID facility

The Court also ordered the Defendants to be remanded at the Force CIID facility in Area 10 following complaints by Mr Sowore that they were denied food and medical attention at the Kuje Correctional Centre

Chief Magistrate Segun-Bello also ordered the Police to provide the 3rd defendant, Damilare Adenola who is a law student of the University of Abuja, with internet facilities and writing materials to enable join his classmates who resumed online classes on 5th January, 2021.