Southwest governors have agreed that every state must manage its forest but remodel it to allow for feed mills and designated grazing areas.

According to them, this is in accordance with what the national economic concluded earlier in the week.

They totally opposed open grazing, saying that the region borders are too porous, thereby giving foreign fulani herdsmen access into the states.

The decisions were reached at the end of the Security meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State capital and attended by the five out of the six State governors in the region.

They appealed to the media to do more in curbing the spread of fake news, which they identified as the major cause of insecurity in the country.

The meeting was also attended by some traditional rulers including Alaafin of Oyo, Ooni of Ife, Akarigbo of Remo land, Olugbo of Ugbo Kingdom, Olugbon of Orile Igbon and Olubadan of Ibadan.