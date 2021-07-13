The Nigerian Senate has declined the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as National commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Her nomination was rejected following the recommendations of the Senate committee on INEC in a report presented by the committee’s Chairman, Senator Kabiru Ibrahim.

According to the report, approving her nomination goes against the country’s Federal Character Principles and as such should be denied.

Also the Nomination of Sani Muhammad Musa was stepped down until further legislative action is taken by the committee within 2 weeks.

Recall that the nomination of Lauretta Onochie has generated controversies with the main opposition party, PDP, calling on the senate not to approve his nomination.

Also, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike on Monday opposed her nomination and called on the president to withdraw her nomination.