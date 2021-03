The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of all the Service Chiefs as requested by President Muhammadu Buhari.

They are: Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo and Chief Of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on January 26 appointed the Service Chiefs after the resignation and retirement of the former Service Chiefs.