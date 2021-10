The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt has refused the application for injunction filed by the former national chairman of the party, Uche Secondus.

The appellate thereafter cleared way for the conduct of PDP’s National Convention on 30th and 31st of October, 2021.

The former national chairman of the party had earlier approached the court, seeking injunction to stop the planned national convention.

Mr Secondus was suspended by his ward for anti-party activity and other gross misconduct.