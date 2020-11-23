Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Dr Oluremi Nurudeen Olaleye as the new Rector of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

His appointment was announced in a statement from the office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education and signed by Omolase Yejide, Head Public Affairs

Mr. Olaleye Is to serve five years single term which takes effect from 1st December, 2020 at the expiration of the tenure of the Acting Rector, Mr. Olumide Olusola Metilelu.

Olaleye, until his appointment, he was Chief Lecturer at the Polytechnic.