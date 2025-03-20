The House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly in support of the emergency rule declared in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Tinubu had on Tuesday declared a six month emergency rule in Rivers state following looming political crisis in the state.

By the proclamation, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy as well as the members of the House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

As at the time of filing this report, the Senate is in a closed session receiving briefing from the Senate President on the proclamation of the emergency rule.