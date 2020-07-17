House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to appear before it on Monday at 11am.

Also, the acting Managing director of NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei, will appear via electronic means.

Earlier, former acting Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, testified virtually before the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC at the ongoing investigative hearing on the alleged illegal expenditure and mismanagement by the commission.