President Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

The decision was taken at the ongoing NEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

A Caretaker Committee shall be constituted to take charge of affairs of the Party.

President Muhammadu Buhari also called for the immediate suspension of all pending litigations involving the APC and its members.

The National Executive Committee ratified the primary elections conducted in edo state.