A Petroleum tank farm belonging to Oando Petroleum located in Apapa is currently on fire.

Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who Confirmed the incident said all the staff have been evacuated.

He said fire fighters from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Federal Fire and the Nigerian Maritme Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) mobilised to the scene to fight the fire.

Although the cause of the fire still not known as at the time of filing this report, rescuers are battling to evacuate those inside the premises when fire started.