Breaking: Oyetola wins Osun APC governorship ticket for second term

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the July 16th governorship election in Osun State.
Oyetola won the ticket for the second term after defeating two other aspirants including Moshood Adeoti backed by Oyetola’s predecessor and Interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola.
Below is a breakdown of the election results.
Final collation and announcement Apc governorship primaries results.
Atakumosa East local govt comprises of 10 wards
Election was held in 9 wards , while there was violence in the last ward 6
Governor Gboyega Oyetola, 2637
Lasun Yusuf, 2
Moshood, 165
Total votes cast 2,804
Atakumosa west, primary was held in all the 11 wards of the local government
Total number of voters8964
Accredited voters , 5055
Total votes cast , 4967
Total valid votes ,4967
Governor Gboyega Oyetola, 4655
Lasun Yusuf, 07
Moshood Adeoti, 305
Ayadede election held in all the 11 wards
Total number of voters,15185
Accredited voters 4371
Total voters cast, 4155
Valid votes , 4155
Adegboyega Oyetola, 3625
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 540
Lasun Yusuf, 00
Ayedire local govt
Total number of voters 6763
Accredited voters ,3664
Total voters cast, 3556
Valid votes , 3556
Adegboyega Oyetola, 3274
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 279
Lasun Yusuf, 03
Boluwaduro local govt election
Total number of voters,9422
Accredited voters ,6527
Total voters cast, 6461
Valid votes , 6461
Adegboyega Oyetola, 6399
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 62
Lasun Yusuf, 00
Boripe local govt election
Total number of voters,18410
Accredited voters 15531
Total voters cast, 15039
Valid votes , 15039
Adegboyega Oyetola, 15,034
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 05
Lasun Yusuf, 00
Ede North local government election
Total number of voters,11,908
Accredited voters 7,834
Total voters cast, 7,430
Valid votes , 7,30
Adegboyega Oyetola, 7117
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 311
Lasun Yusuf, 02
Ede South local govt
Total number of voters, 7 372
Accredited voters 3,525
Total voters cast, 3292
Valid votes , 3292
Adegboyega Oyetola, 2,664
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 628
Lasun Yusuf, 00
Egbedore local govt
Total number of voters,10,089
Accredited voters 6,334
Total voters cast, 5,920
Valid votes , 5,920
Adegboyega Oyetola, 5,500
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 420
Lasun Yusuf, 00
Ejigbo local govt
Total number of voters,12,579
Accredited voters 8367
Total voters cast, 8367
Valid votes , 8367
Adegboyega Oyetola, 8007
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 360
Lasun Yusuf, 00
Ife Central local govt
Total number of voters,14,331
Accredited voters 11,881
Total voters cast, 11,188
Valid votes , 11,188
Adegboyega Oyetola, 10843
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 344
Lasun Yusuf, 01
Ifedayo local govt
Total number of voters,6,586
Accredited voters 4678
Total voters cast, 4355
Valid votes , 4355
Adegboyega Oyetola, 4214
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 141
Lasun Yusuf, 00
Ife East local govt
Total number of voters: 15922
Accredited voters: 12529
Total votes cast: 12356
Valid votes: 12356
Adegboyega Oyetola: 12,030
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 326
Lasun Yusuf, 00
Ifelodun local govt
Total number of voters: 16,789
Accredited voters: 12,971
Total votes cast: 12,531
Valid votes: 12,531
Adegboyega Oyetola: 11,873
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 631
Lasun Yusuf, 27
Ife North local govt
Total number of voters: 9,329
Accredited voters: 3795
Total votes cast: 3,624
Valid votes: 3,624
Adegboyega Oyetola: 3,377
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 242
Lasun Yusuf: 05
Ife South local govt
Total number of voters: 11,435
Accredited voters: 8,673
Total votes cast: 8,311
Valid votes: 8,311
Adegboyega Oyetola: 8,268
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 43
Lasun Yusuf: 00
Ila local govt
Total number of voters: 11,359
Accredited voters: 9,223
Total votes cast: 8,881
Valid votes: 8,881
Adegboyega Oyetola: 8,834
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 47
Lasun Yusuf: 0
Ilesa East local govt
Total number of voters: 11,132
Accredited voters: 5,846
Total votes cast: 5,341
Valid votes: 5, 846
Adegboyega Oyetola: 4,857
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 483
Lasun Yusuf: 01
Ilesa West local govt.
Total number of voters: 11,552
Accredited voters: 4,660
Total votes cast: 4,323
Valid votes: 4,323
Adegboyega Oyetola: 3,877
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 446
Lasun Yusuf: 0
Irepodun local govt
Total number of voters: 20,563
Accredited voters: 9,692
Total votes cast: 8,874
Valid votes: 8,874
Adegboyega Oyetola: 7,928
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 732
Lasun Yusuf: 214
Irewole local govt
Total number of voters: 14,085
Accredited voters: 8,432
Total votes cast: 8,098
Valid votes: 8,097
Adegboyega Oyetola: 7,570
Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 537
Lasun Yusuf: 00
FINAL RESULTS
Total number of Voters: 408,697
Total Accredited Voters: 247207
Total votes Cast: 235550
Adegboyega Oyetola: 222,169
Lasun Yusuf: 460
Moshood Adeoti: 12,921