Breaking: Oyetola wins Osun APC governorship ticket for second term

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the July 16th governorship election in Osun State.

Oyetola won the ticket for the second term after defeating two other aspirants including Moshood Adeoti backed by Oyetola’s predecessor and Interior minister, Rauf Aregbesola.

Below is a breakdown of the election results.

Final collation and announcement Apc governorship primaries results.

Atakumosa East local govt comprises of 10 wards

Election was held in 9 wards , while there was violence in the last ward 6

Governor Gboyega Oyetola, 2637

Lasun Yusuf, 2

Moshood, 165

Total votes cast 2,804

Atakumosa west, primary was held in all the 11 wards of the local government

Total number of voters8964

Accredited voters , 5055

Total votes cast , 4967

Total valid votes ,4967

Governor Gboyega Oyetola, 4655

Lasun Yusuf, 07

Moshood Adeoti, 305

Ayadede election held in all the 11 wards

Total number of voters,15185

Accredited voters 4371

Total voters cast, 4155

Valid votes , 4155

Adegboyega Oyetola, 3625

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 540

Lasun Yusuf, 00

Ayedire local govt

Total number of voters 6763

Accredited voters ,3664

Total voters cast, 3556

Valid votes , 3556

Adegboyega Oyetola, 3274

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 279

Lasun Yusuf, 03

Boluwaduro local govt election

Total number of voters,9422

Accredited voters ,6527

Total voters cast, 6461

Valid votes , 6461

Adegboyega Oyetola, 6399

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 62

Lasun Yusuf, 00

Boripe local govt election

Total number of voters,18410

Accredited voters 15531

Total voters cast, 15039

Valid votes , 15039

Adegboyega Oyetola, 15,034

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 05

Lasun Yusuf, 00

Ede North local government election

Total number of voters,11,908

Accredited voters 7,834

Total voters cast, 7,430

Valid votes , 7,30

Adegboyega Oyetola, 7117

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 311

Lasun Yusuf, 02

Ede South local govt

Total number of voters, 7 372

Accredited voters 3,525

Total voters cast, 3292

Valid votes , 3292

Adegboyega Oyetola, 2,664

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 628

Lasun Yusuf, 00

Egbedore local govt

Total number of voters,10,089

Accredited voters 6,334

Total voters cast, 5,920

Valid votes , 5,920

Adegboyega Oyetola, 5,500

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 420

Lasun Yusuf, 00

Ejigbo local govt

Total number of voters,12,579

Accredited voters 8367

Total voters cast, 8367

Valid votes , 8367

Adegboyega Oyetola, 8007

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 360

Lasun Yusuf, 00

Ife Central local govt

Total number of voters,14,331

Accredited voters 11,881

Total voters cast, 11,188

Valid votes , 11,188

Adegboyega Oyetola, 10843

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 344

Lasun Yusuf, 01

Ifedayo local govt

Total number of voters,6,586

Accredited voters 4678

Total voters cast, 4355

Valid votes , 4355

Adegboyega Oyetola, 4214

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti, 141

Lasun Yusuf, 00

Ife East local govt

Total number of voters: 15922

Accredited voters: 12529

Total votes cast: 12356

Valid votes: 12356

Adegboyega Oyetola: 12,030

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 326

Lasun Yusuf, 00

Ifelodun local govt

Total number of voters: 16,789

Accredited voters: 12,971

Total votes cast: 12,531

Valid votes: 12,531

Adegboyega Oyetola: 11,873

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 631

Lasun Yusuf, 27

Ife North local govt

Total number of voters: 9,329

Accredited voters: 3795

Total votes cast: 3,624

Valid votes: 3,624

Adegboyega Oyetola: 3,377

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 242

Lasun Yusuf: 05

Ife South local govt

Total number of voters: 11,435

Accredited voters: 8,673

Total votes cast: 8,311

Valid votes: 8,311

Adegboyega Oyetola: 8,268

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 43

Lasun Yusuf: 00

Ila local govt

Total number of voters: 11,359

Accredited voters: 9,223

Total votes cast: 8,881

Valid votes: 8,881

Adegboyega Oyetola: 8,834

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 47

Lasun Yusuf: 0

Ilesa East local govt

Total number of voters: 11,132

Accredited voters: 5,846

Total votes cast: 5,341

Valid votes: 5, 846

Adegboyega Oyetola: 4,857

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 483

Lasun Yusuf: 01

Ilesa West local govt.

Total number of voters: 11,552

Accredited voters: 4,660

Total votes cast: 4,323

Valid votes: 4,323

Adegboyega Oyetola: 3,877

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 446

Lasun Yusuf: 0

Irepodun local govt

Total number of voters: 20,563

Accredited voters: 9,692

Total votes cast: 8,874

Valid votes: 8,874

Adegboyega Oyetola: 7,928

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 732

Lasun Yusuf: 214

Irewole local govt

Total number of voters: 14,085

Accredited voters: 8,432

Total votes cast: 8,098

Valid votes: 8,097

Adegboyega Oyetola: 7,570

Moshood Olalekan Adeoti: 537

Lasun Yusuf: 00

FINAL RESULTS

Total number of Voters: 408,697

Total Accredited Voters: 247207

Total votes Cast: 235550

Adegboyega Oyetola: 222,169

Lasun Yusuf: 460

Moshood Adeoti: 12,921