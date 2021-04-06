Vice President. Yemi Osinbajo has arrived the Correctional Centre in Owerri to assess the damage caused by hoodlums that attacked the facility and set free more than one thousand inmates.

He is accompanied by the Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and the Comptroller General of Prisons.

Unknown gunmen on Monday morning stormed the Police headquarters and Correctional Centre in Owerri, burnt vehicles and set free inmates more than one thousand.

The gunmen also attacked a nearby Army checkpoint and reportedly killed in one person.