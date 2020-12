Ondo State Commissioner for Regional Integration, Professor Bayonle Ademodi is dead.

His death was confirmed by former caretaker chairman of Ondo East, Local Government , Wale Akinlosotu

Mr. Akinlosotu said Mr. Ademodi was a great leader and bridge builder that was loved by young and old.

His death has been described as a great loss to the APC family in Ondo State.

His passage was also confirmed by the state commissioner for Information and Orientation , Doland Ojogo.