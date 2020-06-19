Ogun state government has announced the suspension of the planned reopening of religious centres in the state.

BREAKING: Ogun suspends plan to reopen Mosques, Churches. pic.twitter.com/tWxbRqQUvu — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 19, 2020

He made this known while speaking about efforts of the state to ensure reduction in the number of positive cases in the state and Community spreading of the virus.

The Governor also maintained that the lockdown on Saturday and Sunday still stands.

He warned that he would not hesitate to suspend the operation of Commercial motorcyclists in Ogun State if they continued to violate the lockdown directive.

The governor attributed the suspension to the increasing number of coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The state government had earlier announced that it would reopen Churches and Mosques across the state on 19th of June.