Offfice of the Accountant General of the Federation is currently on fire in Abuja.

TVC News crew are presently at the scene of the incident gathered that the fire started from around the third floor, razing the building upwards including the Accountant General’s office and most of the important offices.

Fire fighters are still struggling to put out the inferno.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.