The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed thirty-eight new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

Breakdown of the new cases shows:

23 in Kano

5 in Gombe

3 in Kaduna

2 in Borno

2 in Abia

1 in FCT

1 in Sokoto

1 in Ekiti

As at 11:10 pm 20th April, there are 665 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

A total of 188 patients have been discharged and 22 deaths recorded.

As at 11:10pm 20th April, breakdown of cases by states: Lagos-376, FCT-89, Kano-59, Osun-20, Oyo-16, Edo-15, Ogun-12, Kwara-9, Katsina-12, Bauchi-7, Kaduna-9, Akwa Ibom-9, Delta-4, Ekiti-4, Ondo-3, Enugu-2, Rivers-2, Niger-2, Benue-1, Anambra-1, Borno-3, Jigawa-2, Abia-2, Gombe-5, Sokoto-1