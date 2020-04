The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed thirty-five new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The Centre announced this on its twitter handle few minutes ago.

The breakdown shows that 19 of the cases are in Lagos, 9 in FCT, 5 in Kano and 2 in Oyo.

As at 10:20 pm 16th April, there are 442 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

One hundred and fify-two persons have been discharged and 13 deaths recorded.