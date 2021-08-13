Kidnapped Niger state commissioner for information has regained his freedom and reunited with his family amidst tears of joy and jubilation.

The commissioner, Mohammed Sani Idris said he has forgiven his abductors and those that contracted them.

He added that the abductors parted ways with him crying, regretting their actions that if they’d known they wouldn’t have abducted him and God willing by his abduction they will desist from the trade of kidnapping.

He also added that the bandits confessed they were paid from Zamfara with a photo and description of his house to get him on the information that he receives 200 million from the government monthly.