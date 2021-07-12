Abductors of the Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna state, have demanded a ransom of two hundred Million Naira for his release.

The second class tradition ruler was abducted by bandits from his palace in the early hours of Sunday morning together with 13 members of his family.

This development was disclosed by one of the King makers of the Kajuru Emirate Council, Dahiru Abubakar who the bandits called on Monday.

According to him the abductors assured that the Emir, together with the other victims are in good condition, He added that the bandits promised to call back for further negotiations.