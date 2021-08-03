Popular and frontline yoruba actor, Adebayo Salami better known as Oga Bello, has announced the passing away of his aged mother. The successful actor took to his Instagram page to make the announcement this morning.

Below is the message as penned down.

“From Allah we all came, To Him we shall all return “

It is with a heart of thanksgiving and calm reflection that I announce the passing away of my most beloved mother. She was called to glory a few hours ago. She will be buried today by 2pm at Bello’s compound Pakata roundabout Ilorin.

Details of Fidau shall be communicated later.

Please put my late mother and the family in your prayers at this period.

May Allah grant my precious jewel Aljannah Firdaos.

Sleep well my mother, Alhaja Aishat Ayoka AbdulKareem.