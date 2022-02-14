BREAKING: NDLEA declares suspended DCP Abba Kyari wanted

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has declared suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari wanted for allegedly belonging to a drug cartel.

Spokesman for the agency Femi Babafemi says the embattled Kyari was invited to the agency’s office on February the 10th but he failed to show up.

For this reason, he has been declared wanted.

Meanwhile, NDLEA has released the video clips of the sting operation showing the suspended police officer striking drug deal with its operatives.

