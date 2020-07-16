House of Representatives committee investigating alleged mismanagement of funds by the Niger Delta Development Commission, has issued warrant of arrest againt its acting managing director, Daniel Kemebradikumo Pondei, and members of the Interim Management Committee.

The Committee accused the Interim amangement of frustrating parliament’s efforts to restructure NDDC.

Earlier, NDDC management walked out of the investigative hearing, demanding that its chairman, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo must step down.

But members of the committee passed vote of confidence on its Chairman, saying the committee won’t succumb to cheap blackmail.