Dr. Jones Ayauwo, a lecturer at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, who was abducted by unknown gunmen three weeks ago in the Khana Local Government Area of the state has regained his freedom.

This is coming barely one week after students of the University, especially his students at the Department of Linguistics and Communication appealed for his unconditional release and sought immediate action from the security agencies, as well as the State and the federal governments.

Sammy Kpenu, Spokesman for the University, who confirmed his release to our correspondent in Port Harcourt on Tuesday morning, said the lecturer regained his freedom on Monday night and has since reunited with his family as well as the university community.

His words: ” The management of the University has already contacted his family, and thanked God for his release.

“This morning there was a special service to celebrate his release in Our Favours Chapel (the university:s church), Infact, when he was released, he went to the church to give glory to God.”