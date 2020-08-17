Nigeria’s minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has announced that International flights will resume from the 29th of August, 2020, beginning with Lagos and Abuja.

The minister said the reopening procedure will mirror that of domestic flights where operations began with the Lagos and Abuja airports.

Mr Sirika added that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

He made this known via a tweet on Monday.

“Glad to announce the resumption of international flights from the 29th of August, 2020. Beginning with Lagos and Abuja as we did with the domestic flight resumption,” he tweeted.

“Protocols and procedures will be announced in due course. We thank you for your patience.”

International flight was suspended four months ago to curb further importation of coronavirus pandemic into the country.

Nigeria recorded its first case of coronavirus in February.