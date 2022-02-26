BREAKING: INEC shifts 2023 Presidential election to February 25

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced 25th of February as the new date for the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly Elections.

Consequently, the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will now hold on 11th March 2023.

The presidential election was earlier scheduled to hold on 18th February but the delay in signing of the electoral bill forced the commission to shift the date.

This was contained in a statement released by the commission in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari signed the Electoral act Amendment bill into law on Friday, 25th February, forcing the commission to shift the date in order to fulfil the electoral act stipulating an average of 365 days between the date electoral act is signed and the conduct of the presidential election.