The Media Adviser to the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Tony Amokeodo, said he is not aware of the reported suspension of his principal, Ibrahim Magu.

There are reports the embattled acting chairman has been suspended by the presidency following an ongoing investigation into allegations against him.

Buhari had earlier set up a presidential panel headed by retired Justice Ayo Salami to probe the various allegations leveled against the EFCC boss.

The panel grilled Magu for hours on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja before he was taken into police custody.

The Presidency has yet to issue a formal statement on the issue as of the time of filing this report.

The presidential panel has however resumed sitting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.