Gunmen have killed many people and several others abducted in Gurmana community in Shiroro local Government area of Niger State.

A source within the community confirmed to TVC News that an unspecified numbers of people drowned in River Kaduna, while trying to run for safety,

The sources added that the hydraheaded terrorists in their large numbers heavily armed with sophisticated weapons are currently unleashing havoc on victims as at the time of filing this report.

It was said that they were shooting sporadically into the air and at target which have resulted in many casualties but there is no certainty to this effect at the moment as Police are yet to confirm the incident.