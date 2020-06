Governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor announced this on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Obaseki had on Monday said he will make his next move known after meeting with the president.

Although the governor is yet to disclose which party he is moving to, there are reports that he may be joining the main opposition in the state, the Peoples Democractic Party, PDP.

