Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formally joined the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He disclosed this after picking the membership card of the party on Friday.

He was received by the leadership of the party led by the state Chairman of the PDP, Tony Aziegbemi.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, formally joins the People's Democratic Party, @OfficialPDPNig pic.twitter.com/MEr2MRQPgH — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) June 19, 2020

The governor is currently at the state Secretariat of the PDP along 1st East Circular Road with many of his followers and appointees.

Governor Obaseki resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress earlier in the week, few days after he was disqualified from participating in the APC governorship primary.

