Four members of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the House House of Representatives from Zamfara State have defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, read the letter on the floor of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives says the parliament is unaware of circulating report on electoral amendment bill, saing it remains in the realm of speculation.