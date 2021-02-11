The first Civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande is dead. He died on Thursday at the age if 91. Alhaji Jakande was g overnor of Lagos State from 1979 to 1983, and later became Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime (1993–98).

Born in the Epetedo area of Lagos Island, Lagos State on 29 July 1929, Alhaji Jankande studied at the Lagos public school at Enu-Owa, Lagos Island, then at Bunham Memorial Methodist School, Port Harcourt (1934–43).

He studied briefly at King’s College, Lagos in 1943, and then enrolled at Ilesha Grammar School in 1945, where he edited a literary paper called The Quarterly Mirror.

Alhaji Jakande’s both parents are from Omu-Aran, Kwara State.