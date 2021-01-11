The January 18 date fixed for resumption of schools across Nigeria may no longer be visible as federal government announced on Monday it would review the date.

It attributed the decision to the second wave of COVID-19 currently ravaging the country.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, disclosed this while answering questions during a press briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.

The minister said, “On the January 18 resumption date, we are reviewing it. We are going to review it.

“At the PTF meeting today, we considered it, and tomorrow, the ministry is going to take it up.”