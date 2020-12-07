The meeting between the federal government and organised labour has just ended in Abuja.

The five-hour long meeting agreed that the price of petrol be reduced by N5 while labour also got a commitment from the government that the distribution of free prepaid metre will begin soon across the country.

Organised labour had two weeks walked out of the meeting with the federal government on the ground of a new increment in the price of fuel when negotiations were still on course.

The Festus Keyamo led Committee is to continue its assignment and ensure conclusion in record time.