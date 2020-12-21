The deadline for the provision of National Identification Number by telecommunication service subscribers has been extended by three weeks.

This is according to a statement issued on by the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The ministry said the extension was the outcome of the meeting of the National Task Force on National Identification Number and SIM Registration on Today.

It explained that at the end of the meeting, the taskforce approved a three (3) weeks extension for subscribers with NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021.”

The meeting was chaired by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami with major stakeholders in the sector including Chairman – NCC, EVC-NCC, DG-NITDA, DG-NIMC, ECTS/ECSM-NCC, Chairman ALTON, CEOs of MTN, Airtel, Ntel, Glo, Smile, and 9Moble in attendance.

Advertisement

The statement stated, “NIMC has provided strategies to enable citizens attend the registration in full compliance with Covid-19 protocols – particularly the use of facemasks which remains mandatory and maintenance of social distancing.”

Recall that the NCC had last week ordered telecommunications companies to within two weeks suspend phone subscribers who have no NIN.