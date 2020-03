The federal government has barred international flights from coming into Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

A statement released by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority reads that “Effective from Monday 23rd of March at 11pm untill 23rd of April at 11pm, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja will be closed to international flights.”