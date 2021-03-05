Dr. Cyprian Nyong has taken the first Jab of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He becomes the first healthcare worker to take the vaccine marking the national launch of the covid 19 vaccination in Nigeria with priority placed on health care workers and supporting staff.

Advertisement

Also, Faith Eragbai, a nurse became the first Nigerian female to receive the vaccine.

The event led by the ministry of health, national primary healthcare and the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 will be rolled out in phases.

Advertisement

This vaccination started after a 48 hour analysis was done by the national agency for the for food and drug administration and control to certify the Oxford Astrazenca vaccine safe for public use.

Nigeria received it first batch of more than 3million doses of the Oxford Astrazenca vaccine on Tuesday.