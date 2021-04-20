Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, has been found guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

The 12 jurors found him guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in George Floyd’s death in May 2020.

The maximum sentence for second-degree unintentional murder is imprisonment of not more than 40 years. The maximum sentence for third-degree murder is imprisonment of not more than 25 years. The maximum sentence for second-degree manslaughter is 10 years and/or $20,000.

Floyd, an African American, died in May 2020 after Chauvin pinned him to the ground and knelt on his neck.